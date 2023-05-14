Ad promising Rs 1.3 crore salary, 20 days off a month and free stay lure UK doctors to Australia

The ad was published in a prominent British Medical Association union journal. (Image credit: @amateuradam/Twitter)

Australia is trying to lire doctors from the UK with attractive salaries of about Rs 1 crore a month and 20 days off each month to “travel, swim and surf in the sun”, an advertisement in BMJ, a prominent journal published by the British Medical Association union, revealed. It also promised a sign-in bonus of Rs 2.7 lakh.

The ad by Australian medical recruitment firm Blugibbon was directed at doctors working with the National Health Scheme (NHS) at a time when health workers and the government are engaged in a long-running dispute regarding salaries.

Targeting graduate doctors in the UK with accident and emergency experience, the ad offers a deal where doctors have to work 10 shifts a month and “travel, swim and surf in the sun” for the other 20 days, with an annual salary of $240,000 Australian dollars (Rs 1.3 crore) and “accommodation provided".

A photo of the ad was shared on Twitter by author and former medical specialist Adam Kay.



How depressing to see this in the BMJ. It’s hard to say those figures don’t present a compelling argument. It all leads to a big question for the govt: if you don’t address doctors’ very reasonable pay concerns, alongside their conditions and wellbeing, guess where they’re going? pic.twitter.com/24oKKrgfLa

— Adam Kay (@amateuradam) May 3, 2023

He added, “It goes without saying they didn’t ask about using most of my name.”

The "Adam K" used in the ad is a reference to Adam Kay who wrote a bestselling book This Is Going To Hurt describing his grueling experiences as a junior doctor in the NHS, The Independent reported.

In a more detailed advert posted on the BMJ website, for a role in Brisbane, the company writes: “A&E Registrar sick of the NHS? This isn’t going to hurt… Come to Australia for a working holiday to escape the grind. And why? Because we have tens of thousands of vacant nursing posts.”

The ad offers £2,000 Australian dollars (Rs 1 lakh) per shift for a year, with a $10,000 to $20,0000 (Rs 10 lakh) completion bonus after 12 months – putting successful applicants in the “top 5 per cent of Australian earners”.