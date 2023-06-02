Ads by edtech led to update in education guidelines; keeping close watch on influencers: ASCI

The ad regulator is working on guidelines for dark patterns and is in the process of finalising it.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) updated its guidelines for the education category due to the advertisements by the growing ed-tech sector. Education has been one of the most violative sectors in the past two years so it has been a sector that has been on our radar, Manisha Kapoor, CEO and secretary general, ASCI, told Moneycontrol.

"Earlier, most of the ads were from private universities, coaching classes and a lot of ads were addressing older kids or kids passing standard 10, 11 and getting into colleges. In the last 2-3 years we saw the edtech sector coming into the picture and with that we saw many ads addressing school children. There were concerns around these advertising. We did a study found out that there were concerns about how advertising could play on the minds of young children. Our earlier guidelines were about misleading nature of ads. The current guidelines focuses on ads that are causing harm."

Also Read: ASCI updates guidelines for education sector; focuses on students’ mental, physical well being

Misleading ads

Last year, the education category was the single-largest violative sector and accounted for nearly one-third of complaints about misleading advertisements at ASCI. This year the category became the second most violative category but Kapoor said that number of violative ads by education category has not gone down.

There were more number of ads flouting guidelines in the gaming category. In its annual complaints report 2022–23, classical education ranked second among the top violative categories with 13.8 percent of total ads that did not adhere to ASCI’s guidelines.

The ad regulator on May 30 released its updated guidelines for the education sector focusing more on the mental and physical well-being of children in ads. Kapoor hopes that there will be more compliance after this update.

"The conversations have been constructive. A lot of times ads are violative in nature not because it is done purposely but because of the competition pressure in the space or because the impact of the advertisement is not through. Now that we have this discussion and post the updated guidelines, we are hopeful about more progressive advertising," she said.

Keeping a close watch

Along with education, influencer category remains to be one of the most violative category. In its complaints report, ASCI noted that one in every four ads processed by ASCI had an influencer violation. The ad regulator processed 7,928 ads in 2022-23.

Kapoor noted that while there are compliances by influencers, the segment is growing and is bound to have more violative ads.

Influencers losing trust of followers due to lack of transparency, says ASCI

"We have seen many influencer comply with the guidelines and we are seeing declarations, paid partnerships disclosure. But the amount of influencer advertising is so much that this category is bound to have more violative ads. So, while there are violations of ASCI guidelines by influencers, we are seeing a lot more compliance as well. Compliance is on the rise."

She said that ASCI is working with agencies who are building awareness among their influencers and their network. "We also have to keep in mind that influencers are not an organised space, it is fragmented and there is no one way to reach out to them. There are many influencers who are not affiliated with an agency and are working independently. So, while we are seeing positive compliance, there is a long way to go as we have just started and it is a new industry. But a strong guardrail is needed as the industry grows. So, it is important for us to keep a strict watch," Kapoor said.

Celebrities flout guidelines

The ASCI CEO also said that they are exploring what needs to be done to keep a check on harmful ads by financial influencers. "Healthcare and financial sector are important categories because ads or advises in these categories affect the public. Hence, this has been under discussion."

While Kapoor said that influencers are not an organised space leading to more guideline violations, she said that it is surprising why celebrities are flouting guidelines.

MS Dhoni, Bhuvan Bam violate ad guidelines most, gaming least compliant category

ASCI witnessed a massive rise in the number of complaints featuring celebrities in 2022-23. 503 ads featuring celebrities were processed as opposed to 55 ads the previous year.

"They (celebrities) are organised. They have teams to tell them that if they don't comply they are not only in violation of ASCI but also the law. It is a matter of celebrities being much more cautious and not being on the wrong side of the law because they can be fined and suspended from endorsement. So, those are severe consequences. But we do see some compliance," Kapoor said.

More checks

After education and influencer, the ad regulator is now looking at keeping a check on ads talking about products being environment friendly and sustainable.

"One of the areas we are exploring is sustainability and putting together background work on that. We are checking on the claims people are making on sustainability, planet friendly."

ASCI is also closely looking at dark patterns on which the self-regulating body had put out a discussion paper last year. It refers to dark pattern as those that trick users into making choices that are detrimental to their interests, such as buying a more expensive product or paying more than what was initially disclosed, sharing data, or making choices based on false or paid-for reviews. The ad regulator has found that 29 percent of the ads processed by ASCI pertained to disguised ads by influencers, a kind of dark pattern.

Advertising body to get 'dark patterns' under code on misleading ads

"ASCI is also working on guidelines on dark patterns. We are in the process of finalising it," Kapoor said.