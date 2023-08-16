'Admire his spirit': Young coffee seller's dream impresses the internet, post is viral

According to D Prasanth Nair, the young man sells cappuccino, mocha, latte and black coffee in the price range of Rs 40-50. (Representative Image)

A Twitter user shared a heartwarming post about a street-side coffee seller that has gone viral online for all the right reasons. D Prasanth Nair shared a picture of the young man selling coffee at a stall located in Mumbai’s Thakur Village in Kandivalli East.

Nair shared a picture of the “The Coffee Bar” owned by a young man named Mayank Pandey. Apart from the stall, what impressed Nair was Pandey’s ambition and zeal. “It’s my dream to take my The Coffee Bar to global market”, a poster on the coffee seller’s stall read.

According to Nair, the young man sells cappuccino, mocha, latte and black coffee in the price range of Rs 40-50.

“As I was walking yesterday, saw this guy with a small coffee setup named "The Coffee Bar" But what was interesting was the small poster that read "I want to take The Coffee Bar to the global market". Admire his dream and hope he makes it someday. It's the best thing to happen to a country when young boys and girls can dream like this,” Nair captioned the post.

See the post here:

Social media users were inspired and moved by Pandey’s ambition and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“I like his confidence in what he believes and I am sure he will put in a lot more effort to grow his brand and get successful. Yes, a little luck is also needed but luck favours the brave! All the best to him! I don't drink coffee but will buy from him for someone else,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “What's more heartening is the Paytm board, digitalisation is what made everyone dream big.”

“Dreaming big is half achieved. Most people don't even dream,” a third user remarked.

Some people even offered to help Pandey. “The guy’s name is Mayank Pandey and he’s the real deal. Possibly, a visit by a few of us might get him to accelerate his dream’s journey to becoming a reality,” a fourth user wrote.