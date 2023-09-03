Why perfumes were a big 'no' for scientists working on Aditya-L1 solar mission

Aditya L-1 is India's first solar mission which blasted off from Isro's launch pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday morning.

Perfumes and sprays were a big "no" for scientists and engineers of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) team working on the main payload of Aditya L-1 solar mission in Bengaluru.

That's because even a single particulate matter could have disrupted the researchers' work to prepare Aditya’s main payload -- Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), the Times of India reported. In fact. to ensure an absolutely sterile environment, the scientists and engineers worked in a cleanroom or "sanctuary" which is 1-lakh times cleaner than a hospital ICU. Every member of the team also had to wear suits resembling futuristic explorers to keep off contamination and even undergo ultrasonic cleaning.

“It (cleanroom) had to be kept 1-lakh times cleaner than a hospital ICU,” Nagabushana S, VELC technical team head, told the Sunday Times of India. “We used HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters, isopropyl alcohol (99 percent concentrated), and rigorous protocols to ensure no foreign particles caused disruptions. A single particle discharge could have undone days of hard work,” Sanal Krishna from IIA, a member of the VELC technical team, said.

He added that scientists worked six-hour shifts and did not even use medicinal sprays in the cleanroom.

This is a measure that even ISRO scientists did not adopt. The publication stated that they spoke to at least three ISRO scientists who did not have to give up on perfumes and deodorants while at work. All of them, however, agreed that cleanrooms need to be pristine. “Maybe the IIA scientists were taking extra precaution,” one of them was quoted as saying by the Sunday Times of India.

Aditya L-1 is India's first solar mission which blasted off from Isro's launch pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday morning. It is currently on a 127-day journey to study solar winds.

