Adhura: India’s ‘first gay film,’ starring Irrfan Khan, was never released

As the world celebrates Pride Month with rainbow flags and parades, one Twitter user remembered an important work of the queer canon that, ironically enough, remains locked away in a closet somewhere.

Adhura, starring the late Irrfan Khan, was pegged as the first Hindi film to deal openly with the subject of homosexuality. Unfortunately, the 1995 film never saw the light of day as it was banned by the Censor Board.

Author Manish Gaekwad related the story of Adhura in a viral Twitter thread, writing: “One of the finest actors' contribution to queer cinema remains locked in a closet somewhere.”

“Why was Irrfan Khan’s gay film Adhura banned?” he asked. It’s because in 1995, the Censor Board did not approve of a gay romance.

Adhura starred a then-struggling Irrfan Khan as a journalist who has an affair with an ageing industrialist, played by Ashish Balram Nagpal.

In a 2007 interview, snippets of which were shared on Twitter, Khan admitted he never understood why Adhura was banned.

"If Ashish had a crush on me, he expressed it in the most intimate way in the film! Adhura was made for TV audiences, but I don't know why it never got released,” the actor said.



Irrfan Khan also said that he had no qualms about playing a gay man. “I don’t think it’s detrimental to my career to play such roles,” he said. “We are not laughing at gay people in film. What is important is the message.”

Khan’s views, even back as in 1995, were a far cry from the veiled homophobia that several Bollywood actors have been accused of. As an example, one needs to look no further than Dharma Productions’ 2016 release Kapoor and Sons, a film that was kept on the backburner for over one year because no leading Bollywood actor would agree to play the role of a gay man.

"Kapoor and Sons' (Since 1921) was a tough film to cast. There was a point when we almost didn't make it. We kept it on the backburner for over a year. No one was willing to do Fawad Khan's role. We went to six actors and faced six rejections,” Karan Johar told Bombay Times in an interview after the film was finally released with Fawad Khan.

And as for the story of Adhura? A report in SpotboyE suggests that the 90-minute film ends in tragedy. When Nagpal was asked about the fate of Adhura, he replied: “Please, don’t remind me of that.”