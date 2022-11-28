 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala lesbian couple, reunited after High Court verdict, exchange rings. See photos

Nov 28, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noora's families tried to keep them apart but they stuck by each other.

Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noora. (Image credit: Vowtape by Ashiq Rahim/Instagram)

A lesbian couple from Kerala, who petitioned the high court for the right to stay together, and won, recently exchanged rings at a seaside ceremony.

Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noora, who have known each other since they were in school, shared photos of the ceremony on their social media handles.

They were dressed in embellished lehengas, wore traditional jewellery and held a cake made in the colour of the Pride Flag.

The couple exchanged garlands and professed their love for each other. "Congrats on being stuck with me forever," Nasarin wrote on Instagram.

"Achievement unlocked : together forever," her partner said.

Marriages between same-sex couples are not legally recognised in India yet, even though the provision criminalising homesexual relationships was struck down in 2018.

But new-age couples are hosting ceremonies where they perform wedding rituals, to affirm their commitment to one another.