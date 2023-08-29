Adele reveals she collapsed backstage before show: ‘They picked my body off the floor’

Adele has once again addressed her sciatica (Image credit: @adele/Instagram)

Adele has revealed that she collapsed backstage during her Las Vegas residency due to a sciatica flare-up. The English singer-songwriter told fans at her recent Weekends with Adele performance in Las Vegas that her team found her unable to move because of her spinal condition.

Sciatica is a term used to describe nerve pain in the leg. It is caused by compression or irritation of the sciatic nerve and can cause severe pain from the lower back down to one or both legs.

Adele, 35, told fans that her team had to pick her up off the floor due to a sciatica flare-up. “They picked my whole body up off the floor,” she said, according to The Sun.

The Sun’s report was based on statements from people who attended Adele’s performance this weekend at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. The Grammy-winning singer had to take some time out during the show and told her audience: “I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica.”

Adele has spoken about her condition in the past as well. In an interview with The Face in 2021, she said that her painful sciatica flares up most often due to stress or bad posture.

“I've been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture.”

Later on during a New Year's Eve performance, she was seen hobbling across the stage and addressed her sciatica once again. “I’ve got two more [songs], I've just got to get over to the other side of the stage. I have to waddle these days because I have really bad sciatica,” she told fans.