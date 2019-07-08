Added woe for Chennai residents as bus service affected based on rumours

Chennai residents have been grappling with for acute water crisis for quite some time now. To add to it, they are also dealing with major commute issues as some 23,000 odd transport went on strike on Monday.

Several bus terminals such as Ambattur, Avadi, Poonamallee, Anna Nagar West, and Iyyappanthangal were hit adversely by the strike. Additionally, it led to overcrowding on the suburban trains bound for Chennai Beach and Moore Market Complex railway station.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) strike affected the service of about 3,200 state-run public buses. The MTC employees went on strike claiming their salaries were deducted for the month of June. They alleged that while some of them did not get their salaries at all, the rest were not paid in full. Some complained that 60 percent of their salary has been cut.

The Tamil Nadu government, however, junked all allegations and said no one’s salary has been deducted. They stated that almost two-thirds of the employees have received their full salary, and the rest would get it soon.

A senior government official claimed that the strike was triggered by a rumour, according to a report by NDTV. The official added: “We manage on a rotation of funds. Due to the weekend, only sixty per cent of cash was sent to the bank. We would send the rest today and all will get full salary.”

The leaders of LPF and CITU then took up the issue and requested MTC employees to call off the strike.

State Transport Minister MR Vijaybhaskar also gave assurance to the union leaders that all the employees would get their entire salaries by the end of the day.