Adar Poonawalla says taking risks is necessary to be a market leader

Adar Poonawalla on Monday shared that taking risks is essential for businesses aiming to be market leaders.

The Serum Institute of India CEO was talking to CNBC-TV18 about the lessons he learned as an entrepreneur. "I have learned that you have to take some risks if you want to be a market leader," Poonawalla said.

"If you don't bet on your strategy early and execute, the market won't be there for you. Take your risk, build your team and have faith in your team and remain focused."

Meanwhile, speaking from the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Adar Poonawalla told NDTV that he hopes world leaders would agree to a global pandemic treaty which would help global solidarity.

"We all know what went wrong and what went right in this pandemic and some of the things that went wrong in terms of sharing of raw materials and vaccines, recognising vaccine certificates, global harmonisation of clinical trials and manufacturing, making more vaccines and treatments accessible globally -- these are the kind of things I would hope to establish," Poonawalla said.

"It may not be enforceable, but at least it offers some kind of framework and commitment like you see for climate change."

Read more: LIVE: #MCAtDavos | Telangana Lifesciences Industry's Vision For 2030

Earlier this month, Poonawalla had also offered some investment advice to world’s richest person Elon Musk.

Musk was at the time dealing with investors to help fund the acquisition of Twitter. "Hey Elon Musk, just in case you don't end up buying Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in India for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of Tesla cars," Poonawalla had tweeted. "I assure you this will be the best investment you'll ever make."