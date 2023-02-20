'My time more valuable than that of Adani, Tata, Birla': Yoga guru Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev has claimed that his time is more valuable than that of billionaire industrials in the country because while they work for their self-interest, Ramdev works for "the good of all".

Addressing a gathering in Goa's Panaji, he said, "I have come here for three days from Haridwar. The value of my time is more than that of Adani, Ambani, Tata, Birla. Corporates spend 99 percent of their time in self-interest, whereas a seer's time is for common good."

Ramdev was addressing a function organised to felicitate his aide Acharya Balkrishna in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister Shripad Naik, news agency PTI reported.

He hailed Balkrishna for reviving Patanjali from a sick company to a firm with a turnover of Rs 40,000 crore this financial year due to his professional governance, transparent management, and accountability.

Moneycontrol News