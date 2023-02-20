'My time more valuable than that of Adani, Tata, Birla': Yoga guru Ramdev

Ramdev made the remark while speaking before a gathering at Miramar beach in Goa. (File photo)

Yoga guru Ramdev has claimed that his time is more valuable than that of billionaire industrials in the country because while they work for their self-interest, Ramdev works for "the good of all".

Addressing a gathering in Goa's Panaji, he said, "I have come here for three days from Haridwar. The value of my time is more than that of Adani, Ambani, Tata, Birla. Corporates spend 99 percent of their time in self-interest, whereas a seer's time is for common good."

Ramdev was addressing a function organised to felicitate his aide Acharya Balkrishna in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister Shripad Naik, news agency PTI reported.

He hailed Balkrishna for reviving Patanjali from a sick company to a firm with a turnover of Rs 40,000 crore this financial year due to his professional governance, transparent management, and accountability.

A day earlier, Ramdev claimed that cancer cases increased in the country after the COVID-19 pandemic, but medical experts said there was no correlation between the two and the rise in cases was a normal phenomenon.

Ramdev made the remark while speaking before a gathering at Miramar beach in Goa where his Patanjali Yog Samiti had organised a yoga camp.Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present with him on the stage.

"Cancer has increased a lot. The cases of this disease have gone up after the Covid pandemic. People have lost their eyesight, their sense of hearing," he said.

But renowned oncologist and former chief of the Indian Medical Association's Goa unit Dr Shekhar Salkar said the number of cancer cases is on the rise with the increase in population across the world.

There has been a five per cent increase in cases annually, he said.

"Cancer cases are not going to come down. But at the same time, you cannot attribute it to the Covid pandemic," said Dr Salkar who also heads the medical cell of the Goa BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

