Actor Vishal’s narrow escape from out-of-control truck on film set. Watch

Tamil actor Vishal Krishna Reddy had a narrow escape from an out-of-control truck on the sets of his upcoming film. Reddy shared a video on Twitter which shows how the truck seemingly lost control and barrelled onto the crowded set where Reddy was filming a scene. The actor managed to escape in the nick of time, while those around him were seen running for their lives.

According to The News Minute, Vishal K Reddy, 45, was shooting a scene for the movie ‘Mark Antony’ when the mishap occurred.

The actor and producer took to Twitter on February 22 to share a video of his near-death experience. “Just missed my life in a matter of few seconds and few inches, Thanks to the Almighty,” he wrote. “Numb to this incident back on my feet and back to shoot, GB [sic],” he added.

Footage of the hair-raising moment has been viewed nearly 2 million times on the microblogging platform.

“Oh Gosh that looks terrible. Thank God nothing untoward happened. God bless you and the Mark Antony team,” wrote one Twitter user. “Wow, that was close. Hope nobody was injured,” another said.

Reddy, who goes by his first name only, is an actor who works predominantly in Tamil-language action films. He is best known for his roles in films like Thupparivaalan, Pandiya Naadu, Irumbu Thirai and Enemy.