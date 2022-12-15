Actor Veena Kapoor says she is alive, wasn’t murdered by son: Report

Television actor Veena Kapoor has cleared the air on rumours that she was murdered by her son. “I have been receiving many calls and messages about this. I am not able to concentrate on work due to this. I am alive, my son has not killed me,” she told the mid-day newspaper.

It was earlier reported that Kapoor had been killed by her son in early December over a property dispute. As it turns out, it was a case of mistaken identity that led to the rumours, which seemed to gain credence after Kapoor’s former colleague Nilu Kohli posted about her death on Instagram.

Media reports suggested that television actor Veena Kapoor had been bludgeoned to death by her son Sachin Kapoor, when, in fact, it was a woman by the same name who was murdered by her son in Juhu, Mumbai.

Veena Kapoor is best known for her work in TV shows like Meri Bhabhi, Ajooni, Bandhan Pheron Ke and more. She has over a decade of experience in the television industry. Incidentally, the deceased Veena Kapoor was also an actor, and she had once worked with Kapoor in a Punjabi serial.

Reports suggested that Sachin Kapoor wanted to get his hands on his mother’s property, worth around Rs 15 crore. He visited his mother flat in Juhu sometime earlier this month, but things escalated during an argument in which he bludgeoned his mother to death and disposed of her body.

Meanwhile, Meri Bhabhi actor Veena Kapoor’s son, Abhishek Chadda, also spoke to mid-day about rumours that he had killed his mother.

“I also received many calls saying I killed my mother. I won't even dream of such a thing. I love my mother too much,” said Chadda. “ I felt sick after reading this news and the messages on social media. I appeal to people to not spread rumours. My mother is alive, I have not killed her.”

Veena Kapoor visited Dindoshi police station on Wednesday to declare she wasn’t dead. She said the rumours had affected her professionally and she had stopped receiving offers of work.