App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Actor-turned-MPs Mimi and Nusrat walk into parliament in style

Bengali actors Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan looked excited as they started a new journey as Members of the Parliament.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Image: Twitter/@mimichakraborty
Image: Twitter/@mimichakraborty
Whatsapp

Bengali actors Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan shared pics of their first visit of the parliament. The newly-elected MPs from Trinamool Congress were seen in glamorous avatars as they posed for the pics. The pics have been hailed and slammed at the same time.

Mimi and Nusrat have been roiled in controversies since the time they were fielded by the Trinamool Congress as people’s representatives from West Bengal for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Although both the young MPs won by a striking margin, the users of several social media platforms are yet to stop picking on them.

For years, the citizens of this country have worked with a preconceived notion of how female parliamentarians should present themselves. Therefore, when Mimi and Nusrat turned up on their first day in the parliament in crisp, western attire instead of sarees, the netizens went all out in shaming and lambasting the young politicians for their choice of clothing.

Interestingly, a section of Bengalis ridiculed the actors while basking in past glory, reminiscing the brand of political stalwarts that Bengal has sent to the parliament in the past.

related news

Most of the trolls targeted Mimi especially because of the way she posed in front of the Parliament building in a victory pose, just like any average millennial would do. Some even pointed out that “this is not film shoot”.









Mimi was trolled last month too – once for losing her cool while campaigning and the other time for wearing gloves while greeting her electorate at a rally.

Nusrat was also taunted for visiting temples while campaigning; she retorted saying she had equal respect for all religions.

Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma earlier posted a TikTok video, featuring Mimi and Nusrat, and said it was a “welcome relief” to see “easy on the eye” MPs.
First Published on May 28, 2019 02:34 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evid ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

SpiceJet Posts 22% Jump in Fourth-quarter Profit, Sees Strong Year Ahe ...

Baku Streets Silent ahead of Europa League Final as Arsenal, Chelsea F ...

Big Blow to Mamata as 16 TMC MLAs Resign from Party Along With Mukul R ...

Ridley Scott is Writing and Directing a Third Alien Prequel, Details I ...

Before #JCBKiKhudai, This Is How JCB's Excavator Has Always Been a Par ...

DHFL Shares Drop 7% on Reports of Look-out Notice Against Promoters

Six Foods That Can Lower the Risk of Cancer

Veer Savarkar Jayanti: Some Lesser-known Facts About the Freedom Fight ...

Paine Shows Off Basketball Skills by Nailing Half-Court Shot

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses to end marginally higher, Nifty abov ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who coined term 'Hinduv ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched, pricing starts at Rs 32,990, Rs 39, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.