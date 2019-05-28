Actor-turned-MPs Mimi and Nusrat walk into parliament in style

Bengali actors Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan shared pics of their first visit of the parliament. The newly-elected MPs from Trinamool Congress were seen in glamorous avatars as they posed for the pics. The pics have been hailed and slammed at the same time.

Mimi and Nusrat have been roiled in controversies since the time they were fielded by the Trinamool Congress as people’s representatives from West Bengal for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Although both the young MPs won by a striking margin, the users of several social media platforms are yet to stop picking on them.

For years, the citizens of this country have worked with a preconceived notion of how female parliamentarians should present themselves. Therefore, when Mimi and Nusrat turned up on their first day in the parliament in crisp, western attire instead of sarees, the netizens went all out in shaming and lambasting the young politicians for their choice of clothing.

Interestingly, a section of Bengalis ridiculed the actors while basking in past glory, reminiscing the brand of political stalwarts that Bengal has sent to the parliament in the past.



I think people are voted both of you for solving their problems, not for photoshoot in front of parliament.

You just think what happened if the heros of our freedom fighters are seen this....!

— monojit pal (@mono_MrBlack) May 27, 2019



Dont do tiktok in parliament.

— Sunny (@555Sunny) May 27, 2019



2 to bador eder chiriyakhan te rakh, kothai ki pore jete hoi sei bodh tuku nei,

— sandy (@iamjustcome) May 27, 2019



This is the difference..href="https://t.co/to9Wu5UPxw">pic.twitter.com/to9Wu5UPxw

— Raman Rajpoot (@Er_Raman_Rajput) May 28, 2019



Do u both think parliament is your rampwalk stage???

— Stk (@androidstreak) May 27, 2019



Respected MP’s from WB,please speak out loud & clear during parliament session.We have sent you as our representative.If we want to watch your pose..films are there .So please be wise that is not for TIKTOK only — Subhadeep Sen (@subhadeepsn) May 27, 2019





Ne new plans for #TikTok video in parl???

— Tunaljit (@jittunal) May 28, 2019



You people dont know the gravity of parliament, taking selfie and making tamasha of bengal.... Sheets

— sekhar (@lumia_sekh) May 27, 2019



Eagerly waiting for ur next tiktok video at parliament! Have fun!

— Sabuj Ganguly (@SabujGanguly) May 28, 2019

Most of the trolls targeted Mimi especially because of the way she posed in front of the Parliament building in a victory pose, just like any average millennial would do. Some even pointed out that “this is not film shoot”.

Mimi was trolled last month too – once for losing her cool while campaigning and the other time for wearing gloves while greeting her electorate at a rally.

Nusrat was also taunted for visiting temples while campaigning; she retorted saying she had equal respect for all religions.

Wow Wow Wow!!! New MPs from Bengal.. Mimi Chakraborty & Nusrat Jahaan_India is really really progressing ..it’s a welcome relief to see MP’s who are so easy on the eye

Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma earlier posted a TikTok video, featuring Mimi and Nusrat, and said it was a “welcome relief” to see “easy on the eye” MPs.