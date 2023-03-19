 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Actor Sonali Kulkarni apologises for ‘women are lazy’ comment after outrage

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 19, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Indian women look for partners who earn well instead of being independent, Sonali Kulkarni said at a recent event, angering a wide section of social media users.

Actor Sonali Kulkarni said her intention was not to hurt women.

Actor Sonali Kulkarni has apologised for her furore-generating comment that women in India are "lazy" and look for partners who earn well. In an Instagram post, Kulkarni said her intention was not to hurt other women, which many argued that she did.

"I have extensively expressed myself time and again in support of us and what is it being a woman," the actor said. "If unknowingly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologise from the bottom of my heart."

Kulkarni added that she wasn't someone who "thrives upon headlines" and didn't want to be at the centre of "sensational situations".

 

 

