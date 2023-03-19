Actor Sonali Kulkarni apologises for ‘women are lazy’ comment after outrage

Actor Sonali Kulkarni has apologised for her furore-generating comment that women in India are "lazy" and look for partners who earn well. In an Instagram post, Kulkarni said her intention was not to hurt other women, which many argued that she did.

"I have extensively expressed myself time and again in support of us and what is it being a woman," the actor said. "If unknowingly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologise from the bottom of my heart."

Kulkarni added that she wasn't someone who "thrives upon headlines" and didn't want to be at the centre of "sensational situations".