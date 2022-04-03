English
    Actor Malaika Arora injured in road accident, admitted to Mumbai hospital

    The accident took place on Saturday when Malaika Arora was returning to Mumbai from Pune.

    PTI
    April 03, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
    Actor Malaika Arora sustained minor injuries, the police said after the accident.

    Actor-model Malaika Arora sustained minor injuries after her SUV met with an accident near Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon, police said.

    She has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and kept under observation, family sources said.

    The incident took place around 4.45 pm near a food-mall when Arora was returning to Mumbai from Pune, a police official said. A bus and two cars collided and one of them hit Arora's SUV, he added.

    The actor was travelling with her driver and bodyguard. A leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, who was travelling in the same direction, took her to Mumbai in his car, the official added.
