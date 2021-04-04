Actor Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Bollywood actor joins the list of celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, etc.



Kumar took to microblogging site Twitter to announce the news. "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon,” the Bollywood actor said.

Kumar was in Ayodhya shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez had taken to Instagram to share her picture clicked by Akshay on Saturday, as she began shooting for the film.

The actor joins the long list of celebrities who tested positive for coronavirus. Recently, actress Alia Bhatt announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She is under home quarantine., the 28-year-old actor informed her fans through an Instagram post. She is following safety protocols listed by her doctors.

Other Bollywood celebrities who had tested COVID positive recently include Aamir Khan, R Madhavan,Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Kartik Aaryan.