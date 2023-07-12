Chilling Instagram post by Bengaluru CEO, MD murder-accused: 'I hurt only bad peoples'

Felix, the main accused in the Bengaluru double murder case, was arrested. (Image credit: joker_felix_rapper/Instagram)

Shabarish alias Felix, the main accused in the gruesome double murder of two senior executives of a private firm in Bengaluru, had posted a chilling message on Instagram before allegedly committing the crime. Felix, a former employee of internet broadband service provider Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd, and two associates were arrested on Wednesday, a day after the incident.

The accused had barged into the Aeronics office in north Bengaluru’s Amruthahalli and hacked to death company CEO Vinu Kumar, 40, and Managing Director Phanindra Subramanya, 36. Armed with daggers, they stormed into the office and attacked Subramanya in the presence of employees. As Kumar rushed to his rescue, he too was assaulted with the sharp weapons, according to police.

After they fled the spot, the employees rushed the injured to the hospital where the victims succumbed to their injuries.

Before allegedly committing the crime, Felix had posted this message on Instagram Stories, according to reports: “This planet peoples always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet peoples. I hurt only bad peoples, I never hurt any good people.” He goes by the name "joker_felix_rapper" on Instagram.

He also shared a screenshot of a Kannada news report on the double murder.

The accused has over 16,000 followers on Instagram.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained but police suspect that business rivalry was the reason for the brutal crime. Felix had started his own venture after resigning from Aeronics Media recently. Police said more details will follow after a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)