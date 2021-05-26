Accumulate Alembic Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 995: KR Choksey

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Alembic Pharmaceuticals

For the quarter, Alembic Pharma reported 6.1% revenue growth YoY (-2.6% QoQ) led by both YoY/QoQ decline in the US formulations’ and a QoQ fall in India formulations’ revenue. Additionally, a flat growth in API segment’s revenue QoQ, also added to the negative revenue growth performance QoQ. EBITDA grew 4.3% YoY (down 6.4% QoQ). EBITDA margin contracted to 26.7% in Q4FY21 (from 27.1% in Q4FY20 and 27.8% in Q3FY21). Adjusted net profit rose 6.5% YoY (down 14.3% QoQ) while net profit margin for the quarter expanded 97 bps YoY but contracted 268 bps QoQ to 19.6%.

Outlook

We apply a 17.4x P/E multiple on FY23E EPS of INR 57.3/share (earlier 23.5x on FY22E EPS of INR 54.7/share) & reduce our target price to INR 995/share (earlier INR 1,286/share); implying a potential upside of 5.6% over the CMP. Accordingly, we downgrade the rating on the shares of Alembic Pharma to “ACCUMULATE”.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More