Accumulate Alembic Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 995: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended Accumulate rating on Alembic Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 995 in its research report dated May 08, 2021.

May 26, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST
 
 
KR Choksey's research report on Alembic Pharmaceuticals


For the quarter, Alembic Pharma reported 6.1% revenue growth YoY (-2.6% QoQ) led by both YoY/QoQ decline in the US formulations’ and a QoQ fall in India formulations’ revenue. Additionally, a flat growth in API segment’s revenue QoQ, also added to the negative revenue growth performance QoQ. EBITDA grew 4.3% YoY (down 6.4% QoQ). EBITDA margin contracted to 26.7% in Q4FY21 (from 27.1% in Q4FY20 and 27.8% in Q3FY21). Adjusted net profit rose 6.5% YoY (down 14.3% QoQ) while net profit margin for the quarter expanded 97 bps YoY but contracted 268 bps QoQ to 19.6%.



Outlook


We apply a 17.4x P/E multiple on FY23E EPS of INR 57.3/share (earlier 23.5x on FY22E EPS of INR 54.7/share) & reduce our target price to INR 995/share (earlier INR 1,286/share); implying a potential upside of 5.6% over the CMP. Accordingly, we downgrade the rating on the shares of Alembic Pharma to “ACCUMULATE”.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #KR Choksey #Recommendations
first published: May 26, 2021 04:08 pm

