'About to get diabetes': McDonald's employee reveals amount of sugar used in fast food chain's iced tea

A McDonald’s employee revealed that the beloved iced tea, which is quite a popular item of the fast food chain, is a lot sweeter than customers think. The woman who has an account @gia2bad on TikTok showed viewers how the drink is made, leaving them stunned.

In the now-viral video, Gia claimed that the fast food chain puts an entire 4-pound (1.8 kg approximately) bag of sugar in the beverage. The clip clocked in 1.3 million views as of Monday.

“If y’all were wondering why the sweet tea so sweet at McDonald’s,” she wrote in the text on the video which showed her emptying a bag of White Satin sugar into a bucket of tea and stirring it up.

“Yes we use a whole bag sometimes 2,” she added in the caption, according to New York Post.

Viewers were obviously baffled and expressed their thoughts in the comments. “I been looking at this for hours,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Jaw = dropped that’s literally cancer.” A third user remarked, ““I’m about to get diabetes.”

However, some people claimed that different locations have different methods of preparing the drink, as per New York Post.

The McDonald’s website says that one large tea contains 40 grams of sugar, although employees are suggesting there’s significantly more than that.