Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Abducted man rescued after kidnappers get stuck in Delhi traffic jam

A massive traffic jam in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar played the most crucial role in saving his life recently.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It is hard to come by anyone sharing a happy anecdote on a traffic jam. However, Delhi citizen Rijwal may choose to disagree.

A massive traffic jam in Delhi's Uttam Nagar played the most crucial role in saving his life recently.

Delhi Police were able to arrest members of a dreaded gang of carjackers and kidnappers, within hours of them abducting Rijwal, thanks to the Uttam Nagar traffic situation on the night of October 18.

The victim was driving home late at night, when the gang of four men travelling by an autorickshaw accosted him. Then they snatched his car keys and forced themselves inside the vehicle. Rijwal was forced to move to the backseat and one of the gang members had taken over the wheel.

The gang was driving the victim towards Dwarka when they got stuck in the traffic jam, said a report by India Today.

According to Sharat Kumar Sinha, DCP (operations): “The incident was reported around 2 am. The victim’s brother informed us that four men abducted Rijwal near Janakpuri. To help identify the vehicle more easily, he also told the police that the word “High Lander” would be written on its windshield.”

Sinha added: “A PCR team then mounted a chase and spotted the car near the Uttam Nagar crossing while the driver was frantically trying to get past the traffic jam to reach the Najafgarh Road.”

Though the gang members abandoned the car and tried to flee the spot after not being able to make any headway in a long time, the cops intercepted one of them and rescued Rijwal. The other three disappeared by then.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 02:41 pm

tags #India #Trending News

