AAP’s little ‘star campaigner’ is winning hearts in Punjab ahead of local body polls

Screengrab of AAP's little 'star campaigner' seeking votes for his father ahead of Punjab local body polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had announced in December 2020 that it would be contesting the Punjab Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committee elections, which are set to begin on February 14. To secure a win in the upcoming local body elections in Punjab, AAP has fielded some of its strongest candidates to woo voters.

Now, although many AAP leaders are busy campaigning in Punjab hoping to sweep the state, the party’s littlest soldier is shining the brightest and winning most hearts at the moment.

The little boy has been spotted taking part in a door-to -door campaign along with his father – an Aam Aadmi Party leader. The video of the little AAP campaigner seeking votes for his father has been winning hearts on social media.

In the video that has now gone viral on social media, the young AAP campaigner can be seen wasting no time to jump on to his speech as soon as a potential voter welcomes him at the door.

The child minces no words and can be heard saying in Hindi: “Vote for my father”. He then goes on to introduce his father saying: “This is my father. He is contesting from AAP. Our symbol is the tractor. And this is his card, where you can find added information about him.”

AAP leader and Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chaddha also shared the video and wrote: “AAP’s star campaigner in upcoming Municipal polls in Punjab”.