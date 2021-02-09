MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

AAP’s little ‘star campaigner’ is winning hearts in Punjab ahead of local body polls

Although many AAP leaders are busy campaigning in Punjab hoping to sweep the state in the upcoming municipal elections, the party’s littlest soldier is shining the brightest and winning most hearts at the moment with the "cutest" campaign video.

Moneycontrol News
February 09, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
Screengrab of AAP's little 'star campaigner' seeking votes for his father ahead of Punjab local body polls

Screengrab of AAP's little 'star campaigner' seeking votes for his father ahead of Punjab local body polls


The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had announced in December 2020 that it would be contesting the Punjab Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committee elections, which are set to begin on February 14. To secure a win in the upcoming local body elections in Punjab, AAP has fielded some of its strongest candidates to woo voters.

Now, although many AAP leaders are busy campaigning in Punjab hoping to sweep the state, the party’s littlest soldier is shining the brightest and winning most hearts at the moment.

The little boy has been spotted taking part in a door-to -door campaign along with his father – an Aam Aadmi Party leader. The video of the little AAP campaigner seeking votes for his father has been winning hearts on social media.

In the video that has now gone viral on social media, the young AAP campaigner can be seen wasting no time to jump on to his speech as soon as a potential voter welcomes him at the door.

The child minces no words and can be heard saying in Hindi: “Vote for my father”. He then goes on to introduce his father saying: “This is my father. He is contesting from AAP. Our symbol is the tractor. And this is his card, where you can find added information about him.”

AAP leader and Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chaddha also shared the video and wrote: “AAP’s star campaigner in upcoming Municipal polls in Punjab”.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #AAP star campaigner #local body polls #Punjab Elections
first published: Feb 9, 2021 05:47 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.