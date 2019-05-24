'AAP getting 3 seats in Rajdhani Express': Kejriwal trolled on Twitter

The vote counting on Thursday revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in all seven parliamentary constituencies of the national capital. In fact, three of its candidates were ahead of their rivals by over a lakh votes.



I congratulate Sh Narendra Modi for this historic win and look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Delhi.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2019

Eventually, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat and congratulated the saffron party for its sweeping victory in Delhi.

Even AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi the best in his future endeavours and said: “In a democracy, the mandate of the people is considered to be very powerful. We respect the mandate of India and congratulate the BJP for its victory. We offer Prime Minister Narendra Modi best wishes for his future tenure.”

The seven candidates fielded by AAP in New Delhi were -- Brijesh Goyal, Pankaj Gupta, Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Dilip Pandey, Gugan Singh, and Balbir Singh Jakhad.

However, Twitter users who marvelled at the unforeseen BJP clean sweep in Delhi could not hold themselves back from taking a dig or two at Kejriwal. From taunting him for being slapped by voters to taking a dig at the dismal vote count, the tweets were based on a wide range of issues.



Congratulations Arvind kejriwal for winning zero seats in Delhi

— Saagar Anand (@saagar_anand) May 23, 2019



What a fall of Kejriwal. Started as a revolutionary, ended up like a buffoon. I wish, he had respected the trust and mandate of the people of Delhi and delivered. While I’m happy for Modi, no opposition is not the most ideal state for India as a democracy.

— Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) May 23, 2019



AAP is getting 3 seats in Rajdhani.

Express train

#ElectionResults2019 — Pun of God (@Punofgod) May 23, 2019



The most depressing part of the election is AAP leading in one seat. #ElectionResults2019

— Ram (@ramprasad_c) May 23, 2019



The most unfortunate thing in this election is.. Kejriwal ji ko utani seat bhi nahi mil rahi jitne unhen Campaign mein thappad mile.. Bechara faalut mein pit gaya. Democracy is so overrated. #ExitPolls

— Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) May 20, 2019

