AAP gets over 1mn new members in 24 hrs after Kejriwal’s victory

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which won the recently-concluded Delhi Assembly elections, has reportedly registered one million new members in 24 hours.

Delhi went to polls on February 8, and the results declared three days later revealed that AAP won by a thumping majority, securing 62 of the 70 constituent Assembly seats.

A mobile number was released the very same day for interested parties, who could now join the party by just giving a missed call to the number.

Early on February 13, the party’s official Twitter handle wrote: “More than 1 million people have joined AAP within 24 hours of our massive victory. To join AAP, give a missed call on 9871010101.”

AAP earlier claimed that almost 11 lakh people had taken part in the party’s campaign by giving a missed call to the number that was shared with people across the country using multiple media outlets. It was a part of AAP’s nation-building campaign titled ‘AAP Rashtra Nirman’, wherein all Indians were invited to join the party and help develop the nation.

The party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn in as the chief minister of the national capital for the third time on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan.