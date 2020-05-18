Aaditya Thackeray apologises to women workers of BMC after reports of unequal pay surface

After an English daily published a report claiming that women staffers of the pre-monsoon workforce were not getting equal remuneration, Thackeray took to Twitter to seek immediate remedial action on it
Aaditya Thackeray, Yuva Sena leader and Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment in Maharashtra, on May 18 took cognizance of reports on unequal pay among pre-monsoon workers in Mumbai and directed concerned authorities to look into the matter immediately.
After a leading English daily published a report claiming that women staffers of the pre-monsoon workforce of the civic body were not getting equal remuneration for the work done, which is mandated by law, Thackeray took to Twitter to seek immediate remedial action on it.Stating that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation always ensures “equal pay for equal work”, he tweeted:
Hi @MumbaiMirror I read the news piece in today’s edition about pre monsoon work staff- men & women not being paid equally for that work. I have spoken to concerned officials and requested them to check on it and rectify it right away. (1/n)
— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 17, 2020
Thank you for bringing it to our notice and @mybmc ensures equal work, equal pay and will check into why this happened. Please convey my apologies to the women who faced this discrimination. Let’s follow up on this.— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 17, 2020
A Mumbai Mirror report published on May 17, 2020, had stated that out of desperation and the need to sustain themselves, some office peons and cargo loaders had also signed up for BMC’s pre-monsoon work. The same report had pointed out that men were to be paid Rs 400 for the work, while women were to be paid Rs 300 for the same.
