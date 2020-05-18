App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aaditya Thackeray apologises to women workers of BMC after reports of unequal pay surface

After an English daily published a report claiming that women staffers of the pre-monsoon workforce were not getting equal remuneration, Thackeray took to Twitter to seek immediate remedial action on it

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image by Nachiket Deuskar/Moneycontrol
Image by Nachiket Deuskar/Moneycontrol

Aaditya Thackeray, Yuva Sena leader and Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment in Maharashtra, on May 18 took cognizance of reports on unequal pay among pre-monsoon workers in Mumbai and directed concerned authorities to look into the matter immediately.

After a leading English daily published a report claiming that women staffers of the pre-monsoon workforce of the civic body were not getting equal remuneration for the work done, which is mandated by law, Thackeray took to Twitter to seek immediate remedial action on it.

Stating that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation always ensures “equal pay for equal work”, he tweeted:


A Mumbai Mirror report published on May 17, 2020, had stated that out of desperation and the need to sustain themselves, some office peons and cargo loaders had also signed up for BMC’s pre-monsoon work. The same report had pointed out that men were to be paid Rs 400 for the work, while women were to be paid Rs 300 for the same.

related news

A resident of Mumbai’s Govandi, who used to work as a peon before the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed, had claimed that his wife has been making Rs 100 less per day for the same work.

First Published on May 18, 2020 01:01 pm

