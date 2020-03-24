Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended to June 30, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the new deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar has been extended to June 30 in light of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak. The previous deadline for linking the same was March 31.

Those who fail to link their PAN account with their Aadhaar number will no longer be able to file their income tax returns as their PAN would turn inoperative.

As per a previous Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) notification, an inoperative PAN would mean that an individual does not have a permanent account number, or PAN. The individual will not be able to make financial transactions where PAN is mandatorily required to be quoted as per Income Tax laws.

The notification stated that once the inoperative PAN is linked with Aadhaar, the former will be operative again.

You can click here to know how to check if your PAN Card is linked with your Aadhaar card

If you have still not filed your PAN and Aadhaar number, you can visit the Income Tax India website at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Then, click on 'Link Aadhaar’ on the left side under the ‘Quick Links’ section. Fill in the PAN, Aadhaar number and other required details like your name as per the Aadhaar card, etc. You need to fill in the captcha or request for an OTP on the registered mobile number, following which, if the details match, your PAN-Aadhaar linking will be successful.

You can also link PAN-Aadhaar card via SMS. To do so, the user needs to ensure that both the documents are registered under the same name. Your mobile number should also be the same as the one registered for Aadhaar.

If the requirements are in check, open the messaging app and type UIDAI space 12-digit Aadhaar card number space 10-character alphanumeric PAN details and send it to 567678 or 56161. For Example, if your Aadhar number is 109876543210, and your PAN is ABCD1234E, then send type UIDAI space 109876543210 ABCD1234E and send it to 567678 or 56161. After sending the SMS, you will be notified after the PAN-Aadhaar linking is done successfully.