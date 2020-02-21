Aadhaar Myths & Facts: Nine Myths & Facts About Aadhaar You Should Know

Ever since the Aadhaar number was introduced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), there have been several misconceptions and fears surrounding it. Let’s take look at some of them.

Aadhaar can be used for surveillance

There have been apprehensions that about Aadhaar violating privacy and fears that it could be used as a surveillance tool by the state to pry into the matters of citizens. This is not the case since there is only a minimal amount of information on you in the Aadhaar database. These include your name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile phone number, email ID. It also has biometric information like fingerprints and iris scans. What it does not have are details of bank accounts, your socio-economic profile, your caste, religion, language and so forth.

What happens when you give your Aadhaar number to third parties is that the information you provide is cross-checked with the Aadhaar database. The answers to such queries are a simple yes or no. No other information is revealed.

Linking bank accounts with Aadhaar could leave you open to fraud

Again, this has been strenuously denied by UIDAI. According to them, there is no danger if you follow the basic safeguards that are required for online banking. For example, any transaction that you make involves a PIN or OTP number. As long as you don’t divulge this information to anyone else, there is very little chance of financial fraud. On the other hand, UIDAI insists, linking Aadhaar with bank accounts makes it much safer since it’s the only foolproof way of confirming someone’s identity, thus ensuring a safer banking system.

Giving your biometric details is risky

Biometrics can be used for many things by service providers. For example, you can get a mobile phone connection by just putting your fingers on a fingerprint scanner. How safe is this information that you’re sharing with the telecom service provider? According to UIDAI, this method is foolproof, as the information is encrypted as soon as you put your finger on the scanner. Only the encrypted information is sent to the Aadhaar database. This information is not stored in any way by the service provider.

Only the physical Aadhaar card is acceptable for authentication

This is not the case at all. Any Aadhaar version is acceptable, whether it’s downloaded from the Aadhaar web site or from the Aadhaar mobile app, mAadhaar. You can lodge a complaint if the service provider refuses to accept any of these online versions.

Aadhaar is compulsory

According to UIDAI, no one can be denied a service because he or she does not have an Aadhaar number. According to Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act 2016, if you don’t have an Aadhaar number, the service provider has to accept an alternative document for identification. On the ground, however, more and more service providers are insisting on Aadhhar, so it might not be so easy to do without it.

NRIs are not allowed to have an Aadhaar number

Under earlier rules, non-resident Indians (NRIs) had to live in India for a mandatory period of 180 days in India in order to enrol for Aadhaar. This rule was changed last year, and NRIs will be able to enrol for the Aadhaar number as soon as they arrive in the country. If you are an NRI, you can make an appointment for Aadhaar enrolment through the UIDAI web site.

Aadhaar number is mandatory for a mobile SIM card or bank accounts

No, it’s not mandatory for you to give your Aadhaar number in order to get a mobile phone connection. This comes after a ruling by the Supreme Court in 2018. You can use alternative documents like passport, voter ID card and driving licence. The same is the case with bank accounts. However, Aadhaar is mandatory for filing income tax returns.

Biometrics is a foolproof way of establishing the identity

That’s certainly true. Fingerprints are unique to every individual and cannot be replicated. However, the problem is that many Indians have fingerprints that are not clear because of heavy manual labour or the ageing process, so it may be hard for these sections of people to use biometrics in order to establish their identity. There have also been cases of conmen cloning fingerprints in Uttar Pradesh using moulds of some kind.

Aadhaar has been beneficial for poor people

Certainly, Aadhaar is a foolproof way of establishing identity and subsidies can be sent directly to the accounts of beneficiaries. However, the problem has been the lack of reliable electricity and Internet connectivity in rural and remote areas. Often poor villagers have to make multiple trips to get essential services either because of lack of power or Internet connection. Moreover, doing authentication through biometrics can be difficult because many of the villagers’ fingerprints cannot be read because of work-worn hands.