    A Vistara-Air Asia love story: The pilot couple flying for rival airlines

    The two commercial pilots met during their training when they were both facing a financial crunch owing to the high cost of aviation training.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 09, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
    Harshit Gupta flies for Vistara while Nishtha Arora is at Air Asia. (Image: @nishtha_yolo/Instagram)

    Harshit Gupta flies for Vistara while Nishtha Arora is at Air Asia. (Image: @nishtha_yolo/Instagram)


    Pilots Nishtha Arora and Harshit Gupta may be working for different airlines but their professional rivalry has nothing to do with their rock-solid marriage.

    Arora is First Officer at Air Asia India while Gupta works at Vistara.

    The two commercial pilots met during their training when they were both facing a financial crunch owing to the high cost of aviation training. Arora’s parents had to sell their house to pay her training fees, she says in an Instagram video about her struggles, career and her love story.

    Watch it here:

    The couple stood by one another even during the aviation industry recession that left them unemployed. No companies were hiring at the time, Arora narrates in the video. That didn’t affect their relationship and they found footing with other jobs. Arora became an aviation ground instructor while Gupta was employed as a pilot instructor.

    They got married however Gupta’s parents were against the match because it was an intercaste marriage.

    Not long after, their hard work paid off and they found jobs as Vistara and Air Asia. Their dream of flying an A320 airbus was fulfilled, Arora says.

    Arora is also a blogger documenting her life, travels and work on Instagram.



    Tags: #Air Asia #pilot couple #Vistara
    first published: Apr 9, 2022 03:27 pm
