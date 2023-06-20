A US town is swarming with millions of Mormon crickets, covering roads, houses. Watch

Mormon crickets have taken over entire neighbourhoods in Elko, Nevada. (Image: @LorieMeacham/Twitter)

Elko, Nevada, a quaint city with a population of around 20,000, has found itself in the midst of a daunting battle against a formidable foe: Mormon crickets. These creatures have descended upon the city in overwhelming numbers, blanketing neighbourhoods and roads, leaving residents and local authorities scrambling to combat the invasion.

The migratory phase of the Mormon crickets has hit Elko particularly hard this year, with millions of the insects infesting densely populated neighbourhoods and high-traffic roads. As vehicles drive over their bodies, their delicate exoskeletons crack like potato chips, spilling their guts onto the road.

The Nevada Department of Transportation has issued warnings about the resulting slick driving conditions caused by the accumulation of the crickets' remains. They have even resorted to using plows to clear the slimy brown residue from the roads.



Mormon, crickets invading Elko , Nevada pic.twitter.com/wsH7pwBqtV — CarolynTheEvangelist (@ViscontiCarolyn) June 13, 2023

Mormon crickets, although not true crickets but shield-backed katydids, are ground-dwelling insects native to the Western United States. They pose a threat to grasses, shrubs, and crops, contributing to soil erosion and nutrient-depleted soils.

The severity of the current outbreak is exacerbated by the ongoing severe drought in the Southwest, which has been linked to encouraging Mormon cricket outbreaks. These outbreaks can persist for extended periods, ranging from five to 21 years, causing substantial economic losses to rangeland, cropland, and home gardens, as noted by the University of Nevada, Reno.

The name "Mormon crickets" stems from the historical context of their invasion of Mormon settlers' crops in Utah's Great Salt Lake area during the mid-1800s. Despite their misleading name, these insects are shield-backed katydids and emit chirping sounds like crickets, hence the common misconception.

The population of Mormon crickets has been surging since the 1990s, especially in Nevada, where they infested approximately 10 million acres in 2006, according to the University of Nevada, Reno.

The presence of these two-inch-long creatures with plump bodies has transformed the appearance of Elko's brick homes, front lawns, and sidewalks into a darker shade of russet. While Mormon crickets do not bite, their unsettling presence induces squeamishness, especially among newer residents.

Charles Carmichael, owner of Battle Born Pest Control, told New York Times , "It's been insane... I haven't sprayed this many houses for crickets in a long, long time."



Mormon crickets attack farmland & cities in Nevada, USA

The North American counterpart of the locust prefers dry conditions & can cause significant economic damage to farmland & home gardens as adult Mormon crickets & nymphs migrate in flocks, feeding on plants along the way. pic.twitter.com/owU1cJMxIj — Ivana (@ivana111177) June 12, 2023

The crickets have become an unwelcome sight both outdoors and indoors. They have devoured gardens, infiltrated homes, and even found their way into people's backpacks and hair, eliciting shrieks of terror.

Chris Gomez, store manager of Big 5 Sporting Goods in Elko, described how the sidewalks and store entrance have been covered by Mormon crickets, with customers racing inside to avoid the unsettling presence.

Some children have been unable to hide their fear, with Gomez recalling, "We had a couple of little kids cry when they tried to get in. You know, they're a little scared."