A throwback to Vistara’s tribute to JRD Tata with Retrojet

Four years ago, Vistara paid a tribute to the legacy of JRD Tata with the Retrojet – an aircraft with livery that recreated the one used by Tata Air Lines back in the 1940s. Today, Sanjiv Kapoor, who was then the Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer of Vistara, has revealed the story behind the Retrojet’s iconic livery.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, unveiled the Retrojet in 2018 as a tribute to the father of Indian aviation and also to celebrate 150 years of Tata Sons. Sanjiv Kapoor, who is today the CEO of Jet Airways, revealed that old black-and-white photographs were used to recreate the livery, which essentially means an aircraft’s insignia, paint job and colour scheme.

“This special livery was created by us based on old black and white photos,” wrote Kapoor on Twitter, responding to a video that shows the unveiling of the Retrojet in 2018. “We had to re-imagine the colours.



“For the fuselage we wanted the NWA silver-gold hue, and came up with something close,” the aviation veteran added.

Tata Air Lines was India’s first airline, founded by JRD Tata who is considered the father of Indian aviation.

The Retrojet bears the registration VT-ATV that was originally used by a Tata Air Lines DC-3 aircraft in the 1940s. According to the Tata Group, Vistara took special care to recreate the exterior of Tata Air Lines aircraft as closely as possible.



“In the absence of a colour photograph of Tata Airlines’ original VT-ATV aircraft, Vistara took some artistic liberty to paint its new aircraft in a shimmery silver-gold using mica paint,” said the Group. “The colour red was chosen for the name and colour accents, and grey for the cheatlines.”

Vistara also unveiled a retro uniform for the cabin crew, to be worn on special occasions like it was during the Delhi to Mumbai inaugural flight of the Retrojet. The uniforms were inspired by the “golden days of aviation” of the 1950s and 60s, and used pale lilac and pastel pink to evoke Vistara’s brand colours.