A stunning laser show lights up Ayodhya ahead of Diwali | Watch

A stunning lights and laser show was organised in Ayodhya as part of Deepotsav celebrations ahead of Diwali.

News agency ANI shared a video of the laser show that lit up the night sky in Ayodhya yesterday. The grand lights and laser show is part of the sixth edition of the Deepotsav festival which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend on Sunday.

“Uttar Pradesh: Colourful lights and laser show organised in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration, ahead of the Diwali festival,” ANI wrote while sharing the clip.

The sixth edition of Deepotsav is being held this year and it is for the first time that Modi will be participating in the celebrations.

More than 15 lakh "diyas" (earthen lamps) will be lit on the occasion. Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing various dance forms from different states will also be prepared during Deepotsav.



Prime Minister Modi will also witness a 3-D "holographic projection mapping show" at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the PMO said. PM Modi will have a packed schedule in Ayodhya. “On the eve of Deepavali, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya, UP on 23rd October. At around 5 PM, Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja of Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman, followed by inspection of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. At around 5:45 PM, he will perform the Rajyabhishek of symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram. Around 6:30 PM, Prime Minister will witness Aarti at New Ghat, Saryu river, which will be followed by the commencement of the grand Deepotsav celebrations by the Prime Minister,” the press information bureau said in a press release.

