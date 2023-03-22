A step-by-step guide to update Aadhaar card details online for free till June 14

Aadhaar card details can be updated for free till June 14. (Representational)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently declared that residents in India can update their Aadhaar cards online for free until June 14, 2023. This move is aimed at making the process of updating demographic details easier and more accessible to citizens.

The Aadhaar card, a 12-digit unique identification number, is issued to every resident in India. If the card was issued ten years ago, updating demographic details is essential. The process involves uploading Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents, which typically costs Rs. 50 at physical Aadhaar centers.

Updating Aadhaar details online is a quick and straightforward process, taking just a few minutes. Users need to have scanned copies of their original PoI and PoA documents to update their demographic information.

The UIDAI claims that updating demographic details online will lead to improved ease of living, better service delivery, and an enhanced authentication success rate. However, the process of updating demographic details is not mandatory.

Here’s how you can update your Aadhaar card details online:

- Visit the official UIDAI website: https://uidai.gov.in/

- Go to the Aadhaar Self Service Portal on the UIDAI website.

- Enter your Aadhaar number and click on the "Send OTP" button.

- Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and click on the "Login" button.

- Click on Document Update and check and verify the existing details.

- On the next page, select the field(s) you want to update and enter the correct information. Using the drop-down list, you can upload scanned copies of original documents for verification.

- Upload the supporting documents and click on the "Submit" button.

- Review the details and click on the "Proceed" button.

- On the next page, check for review and click on the "Submit" button.

- Note down the URN (Update Request Number) for future reference.

That's it! Your Aadhaar card details will be updated within a few days, and you can download the updated Aadhaar card from the UIDAI website. While the online update is free of cost, you may have to pay a nominal fee if you request a physical copy of the updated Aadhaar card.