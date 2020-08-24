172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|a-sea-of-limited-blue-amitabh-bachchan-describes-crew-wearing-ppe-kits-on-sets-of-kbc-in-a-blog-post-5748111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'A sea of limited blue': Amitabh Bachchan describes crew wearing PPE kits on sets of KBC in emotional blog post

The veteran actor and KBC anchor Amitabh Bachchan who just recovered from COVID-19 also said that it was quiet and conscious with a loss of camaraderie almost like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound.

Moneycontrol News

After recovering from COVID-19, Amitabh Bachchan returned to the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and in a recent blog post, Bachchan described the set as 'a sea of limited blue', referring to the crew present.

"It has begun," Bachchan said, adding that his nerves were back while shooting on set for the show which has been around since the year 2000. He also said that it was quiet and conscious with a loss of camaraderie almost like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound.

"Getting in front of the cameras again .. was it weird, different feel after this long furlough," Bachchan said in the blog post. This was the first time they had begun shooting for the show since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March.

With film and TV serial shooting stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on August 23 announced the release of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes.

"Precautions were there earlier too in times of distress .. but this time it's severe .. it's personal .. this time they know its fatality, God forbid .. and that lingers .. the lightheartedness has sealed itself .. isolated .. do the do and leave .. ", Bachchan said in the blogpost.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 03:51 pm

tags #Amitabh Bachchan #Bollywood #COVID19

