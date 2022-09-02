A round-up of the most-anticipated books of September 2022

Readers of every genre will have something to look forward to in September 2022. This month’s most-anticipated reads include the works of authors like Stephen King and Maggie O’Farrell. Take a look at our round-up of some of the most-anticipated books of September:

Fairy Tale by Stephen King

Master storyteller Stephen King is back this September with his much-awaited novel Fairy Tale. Promising a heady mix of fantasy and horror, it follows Charlie Reade, a high school student who inherits the keys to a parallel universe. The New York Times has described this as “a page-turner driven by memorably strange encounters and well-rendered, often thrilling action.”

The Winners by Frederik Backman

Fredrik Backman’s long-awaited conclusion to the Beartown series is a story of “first loves, second chances, and last goodbyes.” Pick this up if you are looking a hilarious, moving, emotion-packed read in Backman’s signature style.

I'm The Girl by Courtney Summers

I’m The Girl has been described as the spiritual successor to Sadie, Courtney Summers’ breakout novel of murder and revenge. This queer thriller is centred around 16-year-old Georgia Avis who discovers a dead body and teams up with the victim’s sister to bring the killer to justice. The novel will explore the themes of body image, wealth and privilege as it navigates the murky waters of predatory power structures.

Lucy By the Sea by Elizabeth Strout

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout returns with Lucy By the Sea, a story that continues to follow Lucy Barton. In Lucy By The Sea, the eponymous Lucy is stuck in Maine with her ex-husband. “Rich with empathy and emotion, Lucy by the Sea vividly captures the fear and struggles that come with isolation,” the novel promises.

The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell

From the bestselling author of Hamnet (which won O’Farrell the Women's Prize for Fiction and National Book Critics Circle Award for 2020) comes The Marriage Portrait. This historical novel is the story of Lucrezia de' Medici, the young duchess who knows her husband is plotting to kill her. Early reviews suggest that in the hands of a lesser novelist, this sweeping account would have suffered. With Maggie O’Farrell masterful writing, it shines.

Babel by R.F. Kuang

Pegged as the most-anticipated fantasy book of 2022, Babel is set in Oxford of the early 1800s. It follows Robin Swift, a Chinese orphan raised in Britain by a mysterious guardian. This book of magic, mystery and the might of empires is perfect if you’re looking to deep-dive into your next engrossing fantasy narrative.

Spell For Forgetting by Adrienne Young

From the New York Times bestselling author Adrienne Young comes Spell For Forgetting – a story of ancestral magic, unsolved murder and second chance at true love. This novel follows the story of Emery Blackwood, who finds her life turned upside down when the love of her life is accused of murdering her best friend.

The Bullet That Missed: (The Thursday Murder Club 3) by Richard Osman

Fans of Richard Osman’s writing, full of warmth, laughter and witticisms, rejoice! The third installment of his Thursday Murder Club series will release this month, following beloved protagonists Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim, and Ron as they tackle a new mystery.