A police department in a US town collectively quit over low pay. Their hourly wage was...

All the officers of the Goodhue Police department resigned over low pay. (Image: GoodhuePD/Facebook)

The entire police force of Goodhue, a quiet Minnesotan town in US with just over 1,000 residents, has collectively resigned from their positions, leaving the community on the brink of a public safety crisis. The exodus, attributed to issues surrounding inadequate compensation of $22/hour (over Rs 1,800) thrusts the town into uncertainty as authorities scramble to find solutions.

Mayor Ellen Anderson Buck addressed the abrupt departure in a City Council meeting on Monday. The meeting, originally scheduled to discuss salary increases for the police department, became an impromptu platform for her to reveal the unprecedented resignation.

"This is heartbreaking to us," Buck said, Associated Press reported.

Goodhue Police Chief Josh Smith, who tendered his resignation on August 9, cited the glaring wage disparity as a decisive factor. Smith bemoaned the hourly wage of $22 that he and his colleagues received, significantly lagging behind the $30-per-hour minimum offered by other departments in other states.

"There's zero incentive to come out here to a small town, low pay, being on call, affecting your free time and everything else," Smith stated.

Smith's decision to step down set off a chain reaction, as another full-time officer and five part-time employees followed suit.

The council had granted officers a 5% pay increase and awarded Smith a $13,000 raise earlier this year, catching the members off guard when the mass resignations happened.

The police department will remain operational until August 24, providing a short window for potential solutions, NBC news reported. In the interim, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office has pledged its support to ensure public safety.

"We are committed to finding a path forward that ensures the safety and well-being of our residents," the city Mayor said.