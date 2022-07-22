English
    A pilot’s sweet surprise for his family struck a chord with viewers. Watch

    A video that has struck a chord with the internet shows a pilot surprising his family members on board and flying them back home.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
    An Air Arabia pilot surprised his family on board their flight to Jaipur (Image credit: @desipilot11_/Instagram)

    Kamal Kumar, whose LinkedIn states he is a pilot for Air Arabia, shared a video which shows him welcoming his family on board the aircraft. Kumar’s family members were seemingly unaware that he would be their pilot for the flight back home to Jaipur, Rajasthan, and their surprise and delight at finding him inside the aircraft was evident through the face masks they wore.

    The video shared by Kumar shows that he took his family inside the cockpit for an exclusive tour, where they posed for pictures together.

    “I had been waiting for this since I started flying and finally I got an opportunity to fly them back home to Jaipur,” the Air Arabia pilot wrote while sharing the clip on Instagram.


    Since being posted six days ago, the video has gone viral with more than 2.2 million views.

    In the comments section, many praised Kumar for executing a delightful surprise.

    “Still remember the day mum sat on my seat post flight. Amazing stuff,” a fellow pilot remarked.

    “This is the best thing I have seen today! Congratulations! Huge achievement unlocked,” one Instagram user wrote, while another said: “This was adorable.”

    This is not the first time that an in-flight surprise has captured the internet’s attention (and hearts). Earlier this year, an IndiGo pilot’s special in-flight announcement for his wife had similarly gone viral, racking up millions of views.
