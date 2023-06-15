A Pikachu-themed aircraft just arrived in India. Pokemon lovers, assemble!

Hiroshi Suzuki expressed his excitement about the arrival of the Pikachu-themed aircraft in India. (Image: HiroSuzukiAmbJP/Twitter)

Japan's Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, recently caused a stir on social media with a tweet and a photo - a Pokemon-themed Boeing 787 aircraft. The image shared by Suzuki depicted Japan's All Nippon Airways' (ANA) newly inaugurated Pikachu Jet NH, featuring a stunning livery designed by The Pokemon Company.

In his tweet, Suzuki expressed his excitement about the arrival of the Pikachu-themed aircraft in India, stating, "Welcome #Pikachu to India! Excited by the first flight of PikachuJet by ANA to Delhi! The Delhi sky is ready to shine."

The tweet quickly caught the attention of social media users, sparking a wave of enthusiasm and nostalgia among fans of the popular anime.

Pikachu, the yellow electric Pokemon and mascot of the series, takes centre stage as the main attraction of this aircraft. The entire design, both interior and exterior, draws inspiration from the world of Pokemon. The aircraft has images of Rayquaza, a legendary Pokemon, covering the fuselage. Inside the aircraft, passengers are greeted by over 200 seats adorned with flying Pikachu, adding a touch of whimsy.

The tweet by Suzuki quickly gained traction among Pokemon enthusiasts and other social media users, garnering approximately over a lakh views within hours of posting. Delighted users took to the comments section to express their excitement and share their personal connections to the anime.

One user expressed their hopes for official Nintendo distribution in India, stating, "Hopefully, official Nintendo distribution will start in India. I have fond memories of Pokemon from my childhood, but Nintendo has always ignored the Indian market. No official distribution, no official service. My beloved DS broke, and I could never fix it."

Another user shared their enthusiasm, exclaiming, "Awesome, need more Japanese anime in India and these kinda stuff. You should also pitch for hello kitty bullet train.”

A third user expressed their sentimental attachment to Japanese anime, remarking, "I loved watching Pokemon growing up. Pikachu was my favourite!”

The Pokemon anime series followed Ash Ketchum on his quest to become the world’s greatest Pokemon trainer. Ash and his trusty sidekick Pikachu made their way into millions of hearts as children across the world followed their journey with avid interest.

The anime series, started in 1997, has ran for 1,200 episodes with Ash Ketchum finally becoming world champion last year.