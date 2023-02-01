‘A Naatu Naatu budget for whole country’: Harsh Goenka’s ‘RRR’ analogy for Budget 2023

If the epic action drama ‘RRR’ helped India get its first Golden Globe award, the Union Budget for 2023 will put the nation on track to capturing the entire “golden globe,” said RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka after the Budget presentation today.
Harsh Goenka used an RRR analogy to explain why the RPG Group loves the Budget, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament today. “Why we at RPG love this budget? It’s RRR once again!” he wrote, explaining that the three ‘R’s stood for Railways, Renewables and Reforms.
“A Naatu Naatu budget for the whole country putting us on track to conquer the golden globe,” the chairman of RPG Group wrote.
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 1, 2023