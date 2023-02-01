‘A Naatu Naatu budget for whole country’: Harsh Goenka’s ‘RRR’ analogy for Budget 2023

The 'Naatu Naatu' song still from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

If the epic action drama ‘RRR’ helped India get its first Golden Globe award, the Union Budget for 2023 will put the nation on track to capturing the entire “golden globe,” said RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka after the Budget presentation today.

Harsh Goenka used an RRR analogy to explain why the RPG Group loves the Budget, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament today. “Why we at RPG love this budget? It’s RRR once again!” he wrote, explaining that the three ‘R’s stood for Railways, Renewables and Reforms.

“A Naatu Naatu budget for the whole country putting us on track to conquer the golden globe,” the chairman of RPG Group wrote.



In terms of the three Rs that Harsh Goenka referred to, the first is Indian Railways which is set to get a capital expenditure push of Rs 2.4 lakh crore in the financial year 2023-24, an increase of 65.6 percent when compared to 2022-23.

The finance minister also allocated Rs 10,222 crore toward the renewable energy sector in the Budget.

The Rama Prasad Goenka Group, commonly known as RPG Group, is an industrial and services conglomerate comprising 15 companies. It has a presence in technology, infrastructure, tyres and more.