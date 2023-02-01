English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    ‘A Naatu Naatu budget for whole country’: Harsh Goenka’s ‘RRR’ analogy for Budget 2023

    Harsh Goenka used an RRR analogy to explain why the RPG Group loves the Budget, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament on February 1

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST
    The 'Naatu Naatu' song still from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

    The 'Naatu Naatu' song still from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

    If the epic action drama ‘RRR’ helped India get its first Golden Globe award, the Union Budget for 2023 will put the nation on track to capturing the entire “golden globe,” said RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka after the Budget presentation today.

    Harsh Goenka used an RRR analogy to explain why the RPG Group loves the Budget, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament today. “Why we at RPG love this budget? It’s RRR once again!” he wrote, explaining that the three ‘R’s stood for Railways, Renewables and Reforms.


    “A Naatu Naatu budget for the whole country putting us on track to conquer the golden globe,” the chairman of RPG Group wrote.


    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in parliament on February 1 which included huge capital outlay in infrastructure and agriculture along with a tweak in tax slabs.