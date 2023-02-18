A majority of the world’s billionaires share this zodiac sign, study finds

What do the world’s richest people have in common? A zodiac sign, apparently.

Latest research by Cashfloat, a UK-based lender, has found that many of the world’s billionaire share a star sign. Cashfloat combed through the Forbes Billionaires 2022 rich list to analyse the birthdays of 286 billionaires to find the most common zodiac sign.

The research found that Libra was the most common zodiac sign to which 12% of the world’s billionaires belong. Libra is the seventh astrological sign in the zodiac, assigned to people born between September 22 and October 23. Of the 268 billionaires whose birth data was available, 32 belonged to the zodiac sign Libra.

This was followed by Pisces - with 29 of the world’s top billionaires sharing the star sign. This put Pisces only shortly behind Libra with an 11% share on the list. Bernard Arnault, consistently ranked among the world’s top 3 richest people, is only one among the 29 billionaires who are Pisceans.

The least successful star sign was Capricorn, with only 5.5% billionaires belonging to it. Capricorn, incidentally, is the star sign of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who dominated the rich list for several years in a row. Take a look at the most common zodiac signs among billionaires:

Libra - 12%

Pisces - 11%

Taurus - 10%

Leo - 9%

Aries - 8%

Virgo - 8%

Gemini - 8%

Aquarius - 7.5%

Cancer - 7.5%

Sagittarius - 7.5%

Scorpio - 6%

Capricorn 5.5%

Moneycontrol News