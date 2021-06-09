A look at GVK Group's upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport

Front view of the Navi Mumbai International Airport

The GVK Group on June 8 showcased images of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. The new airport takes its inspiration from the lotus, as per GVK.

The new airport will have long fluid lines, sprawling concourses and a recurring lotus motif across the complex. This courtesy the first look revealed by GVK, who is in charge of designing Mumbai’s second international airport.

The airport is designed by architectural firm Zaha Hadid, who have also designed the Beijing Daxing International Airport.

The Central terminal complex of the Navi Mumbai Airport will have a cluster of three interconnected multi-level terminals with a multimodal transportation hub.

The complex will have three terminals–a central forecourt and two along the flanks. Together with the two parallel runways, the airport will be able to handle 90 million passengers per year, when it is fully ready.

In comparison, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, handles approximately 40-50 million passengers annually through single-runway operations.

The airport will be connected by an expressway, a Metro line, and a water transport link. The Navi Mumbai International Airport was scheduled to begin operations in four phases, with the first flight taking off last year. Now delayed, there is no official word on when operations begin.

Aerial view of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which will be able to handle 90 million passengers per year, when it is fully ready.

The lotus design of the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Front view of the Navi Mumbai International Airport

The Navi Mumbai International Airport

