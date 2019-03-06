A lesson in harmony: Bells may chime at Pulwama temple after 30 years, thanks to resident Muslims' efforts

The rise of militancy followed by the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s silenced the bustle that characterised a temple located in Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Thirty years later, efforts of resident Muslims may ensure that the temple bells chime once again to enthrall the sole Hindu family residing in the neighbourhood.

The 80-year-old temple is located in Achan village, and 40 Kashmiri Pandit families would frequent it in its heydays. It is situated barely 15 km away from the site of the JeM fidayeen attack on CRPF men that shook the nation. Though the recent tension between India and Pakistan and the attacks on Kashmiris across the country did disrupt the restoration work for a few days, it resumed on Maha Shivratri.

A masjid is located just adjacent to the temple and the locals say they wish to hear the temple bells ring along with calls of Azaan, just like it would in the past.

Speaking to NDTV, Mohammad Younis, a resident, said: "Thirty years ago when temple bells rang here, Azaan calls from the mosque would accompany it. We wish the old times back."

The locals informed NDTV that restoration work began after the sole Pandit family residing there approached the Masjid Auqaf Committee to help restore the temple, which was in a sorry state.

Hindu resident Bhushan Lal believes their Muslim neighbours are helping them because they respect the temple and their sentiments. He told News18, they would invite Hindus from neighbouring villages to attend prayers, once the work is done. ''It will be after many, many years that the village would come alive with prayers,'' Lal added.

His brother Sanjay Kumar adds, their Muslim neighbours are now closer to them than their kin who fled the village decades ago.

He adds, not only are they helping in restoring the temple to its former glory, they have also stood by them even in the most troubled of times. “We live here like brothers,” he states.

Mohammad Yunus, a local, hopes his Hindu neighbours would return to their roots some day. He says: “I wish we could relive the old days. I appeal to our Pandit brothers and sisters to come back to the village.”

Yunus also fondly recalled how as a child he would rush to the temple in the evening where an old priest would give him sweets, dry fruits, and jaggery.

Mohammad Maqbool, who is supervising the restoration work, says their sole purpose of helping in the work is to ensure that their Hindu brethren don’t feel left out.