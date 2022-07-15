English
    A hilarious take on the futility of honking, courtesy an auto rickshaw in Delhi

    One banner, spotted on the back of an auto rickshaw in Delhi, has managed to put in words a thought we have all had at some point or other: What is the point of honking in traffic?

    Moneycontrol News
    July 15, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST
    An anti-honking banner on an auto rickshaw in the national capital (Image credit: tunkuv/Twitter)

    An anti-honking banner on an auto rickshaw in the national capital (Image credit: tunkuv/Twitter)


    One banner, spotted on the back of an auto rickshaw in Delhi, has managed to put in words a thought we have all had at some point or other: What is the point of honking in traffic? A picture of the auto rickshaw in question was shared on Twitter by writer and journalist Tunku Varadarajan, who praised the banner as brilliant.

    Seemingly inspired by the format of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the banner poses a simple question to commuters: “Traffic mein horn bajane se kya hota hai (What happens when you honk in traffic?)”

    This thought-provoking question is followed by four options:

    “A. Light jaldi green hoti hai (The traffic light turns green quicker).”

    “B. Sadak chaudi ho jaati hai (The road widens).”

    “C. Gaadi udne lagti hai (The vehicle starts flying).”

    “D. Kuch nahi (Nothing happens).”


    Without wasting too many words, this KBC-style banner highlights the futility of honking – and Twitter users were much impressed. Many said the banner asked a relevant question and did a good job of educating drivers on the pointlessness of honking in heavy traffic or at traffic signals – a menace that activists have long warned leads to noise pollution.

    One Twitter user shared a similar takedown of unnecessary honking in another banner, spotted on an auto rickshaw in Delhi.

    The banners seem to be the brainchild of Santi Se, an initiative to reduce honking and highlight its damaging effects.

    “Honking affects our mental health, creating frustration and stress. Collectively, we are damaging our hearing permanently. Did you know that the average urban Indian has hearing loss comparable to someone seven years older living in a developed country?” reads a message on the organisation’s website.
    Tags: #Delhi #honking #Kaun Banega Crorepati'
