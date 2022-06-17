English
    A flight to remember: Attendant proposes to pilot girlfriend on special Pride plane

    Alejandra Moncayo and Veronica Rojas got engaged on an Alaska Airlines flight Wednesday.

    June 17, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

    Alaska Airlines pilot Alejandra Moncayo will likely never forget Wednesday’s flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles, because that’s when her girlfriend went down on one knee to pop the question.

    Passengers aboard a special Pride-themed Alaska Airlines flight got to witness the romantic moment when Moncayo’s girlfriend, a flight attendant with the airline, proposed to her mid-air.

    According to ABC News, Veronica Rojas, who works as a flight attendant, used the PA system to propose to Moncayo. The proposal unfolded aboard Alaska Airlines’ special ‘Pride in the Sky’ plane that was decked out in honour of Pride Month.

    After popping the question using the in-flight PA system, Rojas “got down on one knee and gave me this beautiful ring,” Moncay later told CBS News.

    Alaska Airlines shared a video of the mid-air proposal on YouTube. “On June 15, Alaska Flight Attendant Veronica flew with her girlfriend (and newly hired pilot!) Alejandra on our special Pride delight flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles,” the airline said. “Halfway through the flight, in true flight-attendant fashion, Veronica used the PA system to propose to Alejandra.”

    While this made for a heartwarming story, it didn’t end there. It turned out that Moncay had also been planning to propose to her girlfriend – and she carried out her plan when the flight landed.

    The soon-to-be-married couple walked out hand-in-hand to a shower of rainbow confetti and applause.
