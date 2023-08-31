A $15 'A-hole' charge at a bar shocks couple but it is not what you think it is

The 'You're an A–hole' cocktail was priced at $15. (Representational)

In a dining experience that took an unexpected twist, a couple's night out in the US left them both amused and bewildered. The man, eager to share the quirky incident, took to Reddit to post an image of their dinner receipt of $75, capturing the attention of the online community.

The $15 charge that caught everyone's eye was none other than the eyebrow-raising label, "You're an A–hole” at the Westgate Bourbon Bar and Taphouse in Beaverton, Oregon, US.

The man’s post, accompanied by the caption "My dinner receipt had a message for me," quickly garnered viral attention. He thought it was a message for him from a server and an accompanying charge and was infuriated.

But that was not the case at all.

Before a fiery rebuttal, the man made an interesting realization. He explained, "My wife and I went to a restaurant for her birthday and we both had cocktails." Although he struggled to recall the exact name of the cocktail when the receipt arrived, he shared that it bore the moniker "You're an A–hole, Mr. Burton."

This spirited concoction, known as "You're an A–hole, Mr. Burton," is a blend of gin, port, lime juice, honey, peach bitters, and egg white, served in a coupe glass with a drizzle of brown sugar, according to the restaurant's description.

The intrigue didn't stop there, as another line item on the bill managed to titillate the online community. Priced at $18, the "Fried Chicken Tit" was met with a mix of curiosity and amusement.

Responding to requests for further details, the man shared that the dish is, in fact, a fried chicken breast sandwich featuring Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, basil, and mustard aioli, served on a grilled ciabatta bun.

The Westgate Bourbon Bar and Taphouse seems to have mastered the art of infusing humour into their menu offerings. Among other chuckle-inducing options are "Someone's Sloppy Sister," and "Walk of Shame".

Reddit commenters couldn't help but appreciate the establishment's creative wit, with one user noting, "Lol, it's not an abbreviation. The item on the … menu is 'the chicken tit.'" Another praised the Caesar salad's moniker, "et tu brute?"