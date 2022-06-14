A ‘10-star’ recommendation from Anand Mahindra. Bookmark this for your next holiday

Nestled among the majestic peaks of Kashmir is a picturesque cafe that comes highly recommended from industrialist Anand Mahindra.

The Log Hut Cafe in Gurez, overlooking the Habba Khatoon Mountain range, is a coffee shop with a difference. While wood beam ceiling and timber walls contribute to its rustic charm -- and the food served is “delicious” -- what makes this café truly unique is that it is run entirely by the Indian Army.

The Log Hut Café was established by the Indian Army as a place where the youth of Gurez could socialise, as there are no similar eateries in the area. With its picturesque location and delicious offerings, the café has also become a favourite among bikers and tourists in the area as well.

Anand Mahindra on Monday shared a blogger’s video tour of the Kashmir cafe. “As far as I’m concerned, this Cafe is not a 5 star, nor a 7 star, but a 10 star destination!” he wrote.

The post has racked up thousands of ‘likes’, reactions and comments. Some people shared their own experience of visiting the café.



Anand Mahindra often shares posts on Indian tourist destinations that catch his attention. Earlier this year, he had posted about a “ridiculously exotic” destination in India with exquisite beaches that could rival Maldives.

Before that, it was a natural ‘swimming pool’ in Uttarakhand that had prompted a tweet from the chairman of Mahindra Group.