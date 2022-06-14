A ‘10-star’ recommendation from Anand Mahindra. Bookmark this for your next holiday

The Log Hut Cafe in Gurez is run by the Indian Army (Image credit: loghutcafe/Instagram)

Nestled among the majestic peaks of Kashmir is a picturesque cafe that comes highly recommended from industrialist Anand Mahindra.

The Log Hut Cafe in Gurez, overlooking the Habba Khatoon Mountain range, is a coffee shop with a difference. While wood beam ceiling and timber walls contribute to its rustic charm -- and the food served is “delicious” -- what makes this café truly unique is that it is run entirely by the Indian Army.

The Log Hut Café was established by the Indian Army as a place where the youth of Gurez could socialise, as there are no similar eateries in the area. With its picturesque location and delicious offerings, the café has also become a favourite among bikers and tourists in the area as well.



Anand Mahindra on Monday shared a blogger’s video tour of the Kashmir cafe. “As far as I’m concerned, this Cafe is not a 5 star, nor a 7 star, but a 10 star destination!” he wrote.

The post has racked up thousands of ‘likes’, reactions and comments. Some people shared their own experience of visiting the café.



