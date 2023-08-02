Family hires ghostwriter to write down stories from 95-year-old grandmother. Viral thread

Sahil Bloom shared on Twitter on how his mother had acquired the services of a ghostwriter named Raika Sengupta, to whom his grandmother would recall her life experiences. (Image credit: twitter.com/@SahilBloom).

A family hired the services of a ghostwriter to write down stories from their 95-year-old grandmother. Motivational writer Sahil Bloom shared on Twitter on how his mother had acquired the services of a ghostwriter named Raika Sengupta, to whom the elderly woman would recall her life experiences for one hour or less, every week.

In a viral Twitter thread, Bloom said that the process of writing stories from her life made his grandmother feel important again. It also made her realise how much she could offer to the world, even at that age.

"My mom hired a writer to sit down with my 95-year-old grandmother in India and document stories from her life. They met weekly for two years.

"My mom found the writer through an elderly care service in India. Her request was for someone who would record and transcribe stories from my grandmother. The writer was a recent university graduate named Raika Sengupta.

The process began shortly after the pandemic lockdowns ended in India. Raika would visit with my grandmother every week. Depending on my grandmother’s energy, they would meet for an hour or less," Bloom wrote on Twitter on Monday.



The thread garnered numerous responses, many of whom praised the family for the idea.

"This is one of the coolest ideas I've seen on this platform bar none," one user wrote.

"What a great idea. Similarly important if you can do video interviews of family members they, too, will be treasured," another user wrote.

At the end of the thread, Bloom revealed that some of the questions that were posed to his grandmother were her funniest childhood memory, her life's greatest adventure and the most important decision that she took.