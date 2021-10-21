95 percent of people don't need petrol: UP minister Upendra Tiwari on fuel price hike

Uttar Pradesh Minister Upendra Tiwari defends fuel rate hike. Image source: ANI UP.

Defending the central government over the growing hike in fuel prices, Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari on October 21 claimed that 95 percent of people in the country do not need petrol.

He further claimed that the fuel prices are very low if per capita income is compared to the fuel prices in the country.

"...Only a handful of people use 4-wheelers & need petrol. 95 percent of people don't need petrol." news agency ANI reported him as saying.

“The government has given free COVID-19 vaccines to more than 100-crore people. It has given free treatments to COVID patients and has distributed medicines door-to-door," Tiwari added.



When asked if this led to the hike in fuel prices, he said: “As compared to the per capita income, the prices of petrol and diesel are quite low.”

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across metros for the second consecutive day on October 21. With the fresh revision, the fuel prices have hit fresh all-time highs.

Currently, a litre of petrol in most cities of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Agra and Allahabad costs over Rs 100.

Petrol price in Delhi surged by 35 paise to cost Rs 106.54, while diesel retails at Rs 95.27 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 112.44 up from Rs 112.11 the day before. Diesel is sold at Rs 103.26 per litre in Maharashtra's capital.