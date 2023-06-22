90-year-old woman, living in house with two bulbs, gets electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh

The 90-year-old woman had been living in a shanty with two LED bulbs. (Representational Photo).

A 90-year-old woman got the shock of her life when she received an electricity bill of a whopping Rs one lakh for her shanty, which has just two LED bulbs.

Girijamma, who lives with her son in the small hut in Bhagyanagar, usually gets a monthly bill of about Rs 70 or Rs 80 per month. She was in for a rude shock after getting a bill to the tune of Rs 1.03 lakh for the month of May.

The nonagenarian had got the electricity connection under the Bhagya Jyoti scheme, aimed at providing electricity at minimum price to people living below the poverty line in slums.

Soon after the news spread, the electricity department officials rushed to her house and found that there was a glitch in the meter and also the person who had come to collect the meter readings made an error.

Later, the officials asked her not to pay the bill and assured that it would be revised.

