9 sensational claims by Prince Harry in his memoir

AFP
Jan 06, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST

Prince Harry's autobiography, titled "Spare", details his contempt for the British tabloids and his arguments with brother and heir to the throne Prince William.

Prince Harry recounts in his new book how he was physically "attacked" by his older brother Prince William.

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" officially goes on sale next week but much of its contents have already been leaked in British and US media.

Here are some of the notable details.

Altercation Harry claims his older brother Prince William attacked him during an argument about his wife Meghan.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," he writes in the book, according to The Guardian.

"I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

'Arch-nemesis'
Harry refers to William as his "beloved brother and arch-nemesis".

"There has always been this competition between us, weirdly," he explained in an interview with the US television show "Good Morning America" set to air next Monday.